Doing our life’s mission

WISH LIST

We were created for a purpose – to perform our mission in life. We’re mostly aware of this. But somehow, while going through our work, deadlines, responsibilities, this consciousness gets tossed into the back burner.

So how do we maximize our time so we can perform our responsibilities, enjoy the present moment but also do our life’s mission? The answer can best be viewed across several levels – spiritual, intellectual/emotional, social and physical. Notice the priority and sequence of levels, – it starts first with the spiritual because this is where we are guided, directed, molded and shaped by a Power greater than we could ever be. Then it moves to the intellectual, emotional level because this is where the battlefield starts, with the mind and the heart. Next is the social realm, because humankind cannot live alone; they have to live with others. Lastly, it moves to the physical, the material self. Another way of looking at it is going from our inner/ private selves to our outer/public selves.

Our spiritual mission, in the simplest sense, is to live in union with Jesus Christ. Loving God above all, we are also commanded to love others, no matter how difficult some people are to love. In loving them, we need to first forgive, forget and accept people, their attitudes and behavior. Not an easy task, but we strive nevertheless for that is the essence of life – to keep on striving till we achieve that which we desire or aim for. We are not alone, though. The Triune God – Father, Son and Holy Spirit – are just a prayer’s breath away. They are with us in our journey through smooth or rough waters.

The intellectual and emotional level is the next realm, where the battlefield takes place. Both are considered as one since the mind and the heart are intertwined: our thoughts influence our emotions and vice versa. The intellectual/ emotional self rules much of our adult life.

Here, we build and develop our careers, businesses, advocacies, charities. Our mission here is to do our very best without stepping on the feet of others or allowing ourselves to be corrupted through bribery and the crooked ways of the world. It’s a tough challenge. Sometimes, people are lured to the path of making easy money because “most people are doing it anyway.” This doesn’t make it morally right, though. And there are consequences, whether in this lifetime or in the next.

Then we come to the social level. As we go through life, we learn to let go of some friends whose values and personalities clash with ours. The result is toxic relationships. Nobody likes that. It’s much better to choose friends who believe in us and support us, rather than stick with those who pull us down. We need the right kind of friends to do our mission. With them, we fly like an arrow on a straight path towards our goals and dreams.

Lastly, we come to the physical level. Again, we have a choice: live a healthy and wholesome life or give in to the vices of drinking, smoking, gambling, doing drugs, engaging in sex with multiple, random partners, etc. For some, it may be too late to change for the better.

With these aspects in our lives, we reflect on our particular mission. Each person has a unique one. Is it becoming popular, wealthy, successful or influential? Is it as simple and direct as helping our families? Is it giving back to people in the community through whatever talent we have? Whatever it is, we need to decide and do our mission as best as we can, offering it to glorify and magnify God.