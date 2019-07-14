DOLE intervenes to halt SU strike

The Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment has intervened in the dispute between the Silliman University administration and the Silliman University Faculty Association after both parties were in a deadlock in the negotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement particularly on the proposed adjustment in the wages.

Earlier SUFA voted to strike sparking fears of unrest in the campus by the sea as well as disruption in the newly opened classes.

The SU administration welcomed the assumption order of Secretary of Labor Silvestre H. Bello III and expressed optimism that a peaceful settlement of the labor dispute will be reached by the two parties for the good of all the stakeholders.

Bello’s assumption order was posted in the conspicuous places and gates of the campus that enjoins SUFA from pursuing “any intended strike or lockout or any concerted action that may exacerbate the situation.” DOLE warns that violation of the assumption order is subject to criminal prosecution.

Atty. Karissa Tolentino-Maxino, a member of the administration panel, said that with the assumption order, both SUFA and the administration will appear in an arbitration to be led by Secretary Bello.

Meanwhile, Maxino hailed the agreement reached in a separate negotiation between the administration and the Silliman University Staff Association that resulted in a “done deal” on salaries and benefits.

On the other hand, the Silliman University Student Government Assembly issued a statement calling on both the Silliman University administration and Silliman University Faculty Association to resolve the dispute amicably for the welfare of the constituents and the greater community.

SUSG stressed that the ongoing dispute should spare the students and appealed to the faculty union to “exercise their rights in ways and means that do not cause significant disruption to the holding of classes.” The student leaders also urged SUFA to unceasingly work towards providing the optimum benefit to the hard working teachers.