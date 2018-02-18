PHILIPPINES – Amid the confusion, the Department of Labor and Employment issued Administrative Order No. 54-A that clarified the earlier pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte of a ban on deployment of Overseas Filipino Workers to Kuwait. | DOLE: KUWAIT BAN ONLY FOR NEW HIRES.

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III clarifies that the “deployment ban covers all types of workers being deployed for the first time for overseas employment in Kuwait, without distinction as to skills, profession or type of work.”

But the ban does not include: workers who are vacationing in the Philippines and will be returning to the same employer to finish their contracts; Balik Mangagawa workers who are returning to Kuwait on a new contract with the same employer and seafarers who will be transiting through or boarding in Kuwait to join their principals.

President Duterte has earlier ordered a ban on the deployment of OFWs in Kuwait and even offered to repatriate those who wanted to go back to the country. The President was outraged of the numerous cases of maltreatment and abuse against OFWs in Kuwait.

It turned worse when authorities discovered the body of an OFW inside a freezer in an abandoned apartment by a couple that already left Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti government underscored its commitment to give justice to the abused OFWs and the protection of the nearly 200, 000 OFWs in the country.