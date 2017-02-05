Don Bosco celebrates 50 years with a new building

Don Bosco Dumaguete, celebrating 50 years in Dumaguete City on January 31, 2017 and which launched 200 years in the country in 2015, revels these two celebrations with a new building designed for the 21stCentury!!!

The new building, designed by Ned Carlos, principal architect of Carlos & Antique Architects, is a twostory 10-classroom building integrating Passive Green Architecture.

The building uses natural lime for its bricks and plastering for a cooler effect and lesser paint than any building.

Albeit facing West, the building has louvers to block the afternoon sun and is airy. With also a large overhang, the design ensures that classrooms are naturally cool.

The new building has a wider corridor which will supply opportunities for student exhibits, receptions, and informal gatherings.

-Sponsored-

The design of the roof has a slope in which solar panels can easily be installed and plumbing lines exposed for a later manageable waste management system.”More importantly,” added Architect Carlos, “the building is barrier- free for the physically-challenged.” He said the building is perhaps the first in Dumaguete City with a ramp following the 1:12 slope, which is a U.S. and U.K. standard for pedestrian ramps, leading to the second floor.

He lamented that normally in schools, the physicallychallenged have limited access to a building’s upper floors because no ramp nor elevator is provided. He said the new Don Bosco elementary building has a two-meterwide ramp that the person on wheelchair can ride up or down on his own without an aid. ”Also, we are following a trend in Europe where the stairs has become obsolete,” Carlos said, “and the students can also use the ramp for their heavy trolley-bags.”