Don’t overprice masks

INFOBYTES

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) here warned stores and pharmacies against selling overpriced face masks.

This is in response to concerns raised by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova. DTI Provincial Director Nimfa Virtucio warned sellers of face masks not to go beyond the price ceiling set by the Department of Health. Virtucio said the price of a disposable face mask should range between P1.10 to P8 while N95 masks must be between P45 to P105. The public may lodge a complaint by reporting to the office of DTI located at the 2nd floor of Uymatiao Building or call the hotline 035-422-5509. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Tourists up by 20%

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Dumaguete City has reported that tourist ar-rivals grew by nearly 20 percent in 2019 com-pared to 2018, while hotel occupancy rate also hiked by 10 percent in the same period based on the data provided by 70 hotels in the city.

Dumaguete City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio said that in 2019, about 845,612 tourists visited the city, which is significantly higher than the reported 706,689 in 2018. Nearly 60,000 of these were foreign tourists while the rest are Philippine residents. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo stressed that this is more proof that the city’s sports tourism program continues to attract more visitors which in turn provides more jobs and income for the businesses and small entrepreneurs.

Religious vs red drive

By Roi Lomotan

Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo will meet with the officials of the religious sector in the province to impart the government’s approach in countering insurgency.

The local chief executive of the province cited that leaders of the religious sectors can help in advancing the peace initiatives of the government especially since they can reach out to the residents living in the hinterlands. “Nagtuo kita na sila ang pinaka-neutral na mangulo sa atong pakahimuon na local peace initiatives (I believe that they are neutral and the right people to be at the forefront of our local peace initiatives),”Degamo told local reporters.

Only 10% MRFs in NegOr

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) here disclosed that only about 10 percent of the 557 barangays in Negros Oriental have functional material recovery facility (MRF) that is designed to receive and process recyclable materials for proper waste disposal.

Engr. Marco Andrew Silveron of the Environment Management Bureau (EMB) of DENR-7 revealed this in a briefing-conference with members of the Association of Negros Oriental Public Information Officers (ANOPIO). The role of local governments units (LGU) particularly the barangays, according to Silveron, is critical for having a functional and sustainable solid waste management program as mandated under Republic Act 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. “LGUs are responsible for the implementation and enforcement of our solid waste management laws,” Silveron said.

DA launches youth program

By Roi Lomotan

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar urged millennials in Negros Oriental to venture in agribusiness as he unveiled DA’s programs for the youth in a forum with local agriculture stakeholders here recently.

Dar announced that the department has set aside P2.5 billion which will be rolled out as cash grants for young people under its three programs, namely: agribusiness incubation, Kapital Access for Young Agripreneurs (KAYA), and the Agrinegosyo Loan Program. Dar hopes that through these initiatives, the department will be able to address the concern on the aging population of farmers.