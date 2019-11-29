Do’s and Don’ts for Christmas Gift-Giving

WISH LIST

It’s a month to go before Christmas. If you haven’t done your shopping yet, it’s time to get started. Having been at the giving and receiving end of Christmas gifts for many years, I’ve come up with some Do’s and Don’ts to ensure that both giver and receiver will have fun along the way.

First, let’s start with the Don’ts so we can cross these things off our lists. 1.) If you don’t like the gifts you receive, please don’t re-gift or “recycle” gifts given to you by giving it to some of your friends. Believe me, people can tell if you’ve just changed the name cards and recycled gifts nobody wants to receive like mugs, pen holders, bottle openers, curtain liners etc. 2.) For family members, please refrain from giving one-kind-fits-all gifts. For example, if you give a handbag to your mother, don’t buy handbags to all family members. Not all of them might want a handbag for Chistmas. Some might want other things.

3.) When giving gifts to wives or mothers, please don’t given them “general household items” like a spatula, mixing bowls, glassware. For husbands and fathers, please don’t give them handyman’s tools like screwdrivers or worse, car fresheners. Get to know what they’d personally like for themselves. 4.) Some people love sweet-smelling fragrances or aromatic candles. But please choose light scents and not overpowering fragrances that we can smell from across the room. These can make the other people dizzy or give them an allergy attack.

5.) We know we have to work on a budget. But if we give something to our special someone, please don’t be so hopelessly frugal that we displease those whom we love with our “cheapskate” gifts. We can save for the rest of the year. Let’s make Christmas special.

So, now that we have ruled out the Don’ts, let’s move on to the Do’s. 1.) Do some research on what people on our gift list want. A colleague at work found out I was so fascinated with Mozart at that time. She gave me a very good biography book on Mozart that I treasured through the years. 2.) Let’s choose the right size when buying shirts, pants or shoes. As a courtesy, give the receiver the gift receipt (minus the price tag, of course) so he/she may return it for a different color or style, if need be.

3.) Please choose to give personal effects rather than general household items. We are giving to a person, not for the whole household’s use. My mother once complained why she kept receiving kitchen tools when she wanted a nice blouse. We got the message. 4). If you feel especially close to someone (like your family member or spouse) you can tell them what you want. This will take out the guess work from them and ensure you appreciate the gift and won’t just store it away in your already filled-up storage space.

5.) Christmas is a special occasion. We can be frugal all year long as much as we like but we are allowed to splurge a little especially when it’s for our special someone.

So that’s it, let me end here. Hope you’re able to pick up a thing or two from this article. Let me know. You may email me at agnes.aliman13@gmail.com.