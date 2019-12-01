DOST-7 OneSTore hub now in Duma

Subida Souvenirs is the newest OneSTore hub of the Department of Science and Technology-Region 7. Subida also became the third store of DOST 7 strategically located at The Marketplace in Calindagan, Dumaguete City.

To make it official, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed on November 20, 2019 by the key officials of DOST-7 and owners of Subida Souvenirs during the E-Commerce Forum and Business Clinic at Foundation University.

Present during the MOA signing were Subida owners Mr. Michael Angelo Alano and wife Mrs. January Alano, DOST Negros Oriental Provincial S&T Director Atty. Gilbert R. Arbon and DOST-7 Assistant Regional Director (ARD) for Technical Operations Engr. Jesus F. Zamora Jr. who signed on behalf of DOST 7 Regional Director Engr. Edilberto L. Paradela.

OneSTore is an e-commerce platform that caters to DOST-assisted micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to expand their market and compete globally. Subida Souvenir’s experience as a tourist stopover, souvenir shop, art gallery and manufacturer of Philippine crafts are considerable to help MSMEs in the province in promoting their products.