DOST to transform Philippine MSMEs through Industry 4.0

The Department of Science and Technology’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) has visited various firms in Negros Oriental, in particular Raw Brown Sugar Milling Company, Inc. in Pamplona and Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries in Dumaguete City on August 13-14, 2019 to initiate the establishment of Advanced Mechatronics, Robotics and Industrial Automation Laboratory (AMERIAL) Project.

The said project is in cooperation with Mechatronics and Robotics Society of the Philippines (MRSP). One of the project’s objectives is to conduct R&D activities related to mechatronics, robotics, and automation for SETUP beneficiaries.

Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), one of the enabling programs of the DOST, targets the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to increase their productivity and product competitiveness. Through SETUP, the department was able to assist and improve numerous MSMEs in the countryside that contributed to alleviate their socio-economic condition and become financially stable.

Industry 4.0 is the digital transformation of industrial markets (industrial transformation) with smart manufacturing currently on the forefront. It represents the so-called fourth industrial revolution in discrete and process manufacturing, logistics and supply chain. It also encompasses the chemical industry, energy, transportation, utilities, oil and gas, mining and metals, and even smart cities. (Engr. Joel O. Legaspi, DOST NegOr Media Service)