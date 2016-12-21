DOST’s Science Film Festival plays in Negros Oriental schools

DUMAGUETE CITY (Dec 19, 2016) – Roughly 500 high school, college students and teachers from different schools in Dumaguete City had the chance to experience first-hand watching science films organized by the Department of Science and Technology, through the Science Education Institute and Goethe-Institute – Manila.

The schools who participated in the Festival are Foundation University, Negros Oriental State University and Silliman University. The screening of science films spanned from November 8-December 16, 2016.

The Festival is a showcase of science films from all around the world under the theme Light to coincide with the United Nations (UN) International Year of Light. It aims to promote science literacy and facilitates awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues through the medium of film and television content as it presents films that explain scientific issues, accessibly and entertainingly, to a broad audience.

The roster of this year’s festival is composed of 44 science films from Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the Philippines, among others. The films tailor-made for elementary, high school and college students were carefully reviewed and selected by a local selection committee made up of representatives from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the UN International Year of Light Point of Contact, the Mind Museum, the Philippine Society of Youth Science Clubs (PSYSC), the ABS-CBN Knowledge Channel, Museo Pambata and the University of the Philippines Astronomical Society.

An initiative of Goethe-Institut, the first-ever Science Film Festival was held in Thailand in 2005 and has grown considerably since, meanwhile becoming the largest event of its kind worldwide in terms of audience reach with 750,000 visitors in 14 countries from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa in 2015. The Philippines will be hosting the festival for the 7th time this year and is poised to break last year’s record of over 100,000 viewers. – Sean Adrian T. Guardiano/DOST Negros Oriental PSTC S&T Media Service