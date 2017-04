Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Organizers of the Dumaguete Dragon Boat Challenge discuss the possibility of holding a regular annual event of this kind. In photo (from left to right): Jonne Go, Presidents of the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragon Boat Federation, Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo, Len Escollante, International Coach of PCKDF and City Tourism Officer Jacqueline V. Antonio.

