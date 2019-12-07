Drug arrest in Dumaguete

DUMAGUETE CITY – A 35-year-old male suspect was arrested by Police authorities for possession of illegal drugs last Tuesday, December 3.

Suspect was identified as Alberto Adiva Managase, 35, a resident of Brgy. Looc.

Managase was arrested by members of the Motorcycle Anti Street Crime Operative (MASCO) personnel of Dumaguete City Police Station while conducting police preventive patrol through Oplan Sita.

Confiscated from the suspect was one transparent heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu with an

estimated weight of 20 grams. Its value is estimated at P 75,000.