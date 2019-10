SIATON- A resident of Brgy. Siit this municipality was arrested by police authorities for selling illegal drugs.

Arrested was identified as Joven Alob Baliton, 37 years old, with live-in partner and a resident of Sitio Antulang, Barangay Siit, Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Baliton was arrested at 3:40 Sunday afternoon bypersonnel of Siaton Police Station led by PMAJ DON RICHMON T. CONAG, and PDEA NORPO jointly conducted a buy bust operation that resulted in the arrest of Baliton. (By NEIL RIO)