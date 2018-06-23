Drug raids BACK: one time big time hit

DUMAGUETE CITY – Simultaneous buy bust operations in the reactivated anti-illegal drug campaign swooped down its saturation rive in Sitio Canday-ong, Brgy. Calindagan whom police said is the territory of known political figures.

Armed with a search warrant, the buy bust operation last Monday April 16, resulted to the arrest of four (4) suspects, confiscation of drugs and paraphernalia, and impounding of nine (9) unit motorcycles.

Question: who takes custody of all confiscated illegal drugs lest they be re-circulated into the market weeks after its confiscation?

Impartial quarters immediately asked why is Calindagan famous for illegal drug activities when these should have long been stopped by big politicians residing in the area.

The raid on illegal drugs was led by PSINSP IAN PAUL ARAPOLS under City Chief of Police PSUPT JONATHAN D PINEDA, Acting Chief of Police, CIDG PFU personnel under PSNSP DEOGRACIAS DIAZ, PDEA-Negros Oriental personnel under Agent Jona Mirador, PIB-PDEU personnel led by PSINSP ARMEL VON ALEGRIA, HPG- Negros Oriental led by PSINSP ROBELITO DL MARIANO and PMFC NORPPO.

Another composite team of enforcer last April 16, 2018 at 6:30AM, a Composite Team of PDEANORPO, Dumaguete City Police Station, CIDGNegros Oriental Field Unit (Lower), PIB PDEU- and PMFC NORPPO conducted an Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation using Search Warrant # 18 -2018 for violation of R.A 9165 at Purok Sunflower, Sitio Canday-ong, Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City.

Composite Team arrested ROMULO ACAS y TOMARONG alias MOLONG ACAS, 55 years old, widow, a resident of Purok Sunflower, Sitio Candayong, Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental and JULIUS CUEVAS y PAÑA, 40 years old and a resident of Sitio Canday-ong, Barangay Calindagan, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Their arrest led to the confiscation of illegal drugs corresponding net weight which amounted to 8.31 grams and with DDB Value of Php 83,100.00.

Also the PNP composite team arrested arrested ERIC MIRAL y BALIOS, 41 y/o, married, a resident of Purok Camia, Sitio Canday-ong, Dumaguete City. Recovered pieces of evidence from the suspect were transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, one (1) piece P500.00 Peso Bill marked money and one unit cellular phone. Chemistry Report was released wherein results of the specimen submitted to determine the presence of dangerous drugs under RA 9165 and its corresponding net weight which amounted to .80 grams and with DDB Value of Php 8,000.00.

The same raid also resulted in the arrest GEJER ENFESTAN PIÒERO, alias Jaguar, 41 years old, married, a resident of Purok Maanyag, Sitio Candayong, Brgy. Calindagan, Dumaguete City and led to the confiscation of several items/evidence.