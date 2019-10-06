Drug surrenderers train

INFOBYTES

Some drug surrenderers under “Oplan Tokhang” in the province have now undergone recovery training in their respective barangays under the community-based drug treatment rehabilitation program (CBRP).

Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) Action Officer Fernando Martinez said the Department of Health (DOH) trained local government health workers, social workers, teachers, barangay captains, and some kagawads and non-government organizations to deal with drug surrenderers. For now, Police Major Alfonso Enriquez of the Provincial Police Office reported that the following LGUs have already trained drug surrenderees under the CBRP: Canlaon City with 389 graduates; Vallehermoso, 150; Bais City, 319; Sibulan, 191; Dumaguete City, 15; and Sta. Catalina, 554. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

MORE INFOBYTES NEWS…

Wage vs. productivity

By Roi Lomotan

The wage public hearing recently held here tackled issues on employee productivity apart from the positions of various groups on the proposed across-the-board increase in the minimum pay of private sector workers in Central Visayas.

Representatives of sub-sectors under the employment sector in Negros Oriental and Siqujor moved for the status quo implementation of minimum wage for employees in private companies in the region and raised productivity concerns before members of the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board (RTWB-7) which conducted the activity on Sept. 17, 2019 at Bethel Guest House. This is the first public hearing held by RTWPB-7 in relation to the petition of Cebu Labor Coalition (CELAC) and other labor groups in Cebu to adjust the minimum wage of private employees to P341.75.

Trees for ‘Greener Negros’

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Aquarrying silica in Ayungon town participated in the recent tree planting in support of the 10million trees in 10 years’ for a Greener Negros movement.

“This is part of our community relations and environmental protection program for our company is quarrying silica in the area which started in 2016 with 80 plus personnel, and so we began planting trees in 2017,” said Ray Esquirdo of Ecofriendly Mining Corporation (EMC). Esquirdo said his company has already planted 70,000 trees of the 100,000 seedlings of different kinds they propagated in Ayungon.

Prevent entry of ASF

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Gov. Roel Degamo has issued an executive or der (EO) prohibiting the entry of live animals and meat products in all ports in the province.

With the suspected cases of hog deaths in Luzon due to the African Swine Fever (ASF), Degamo has enjoined government agencies as well as local government units to enforce laws and ordinances to prevent the entry and spread of the animal disease. Animals and its meat products coming from other parts of the country are allowed to enter the province as long as these have the required documents from the concerned government agencies such as Veterinary Health Certificates, Meat Inspection Certificate, and shipping permits, among others, in original copies.