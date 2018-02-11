Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – City Hall is cleansing its ranks of drug users and peddlers by firing those found positive of drug use after mandatory drug testing. Employees getting the short end of the stick may still contest the drug test results in court but if said results are proven accurate, they will also be charged of violation of the anti-drug laws using the court findings as evidence.

Human Resources Chief Dino Depositario said unconfirmed reports have it that several employees, both regular and casual, were found positive of the illegal use of drugs.

STIFF PENALTY

Penalty for drug use and/or peddling range from 12 years to life imprisonment and/or a fine of half a million pesos. The infamous Bilibid is the destination of the guilty even if their cases are on appeal.

Depositario said the Mayor is determined to purge the ranks of undesirables and drug dependents as part of the cleansing process to achieve a drug-free workplace in the city. Mayor Felipe Remollo had earlier said the mandatory drug test is in support of the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs.