Drug users but no drugs

Five inmates of the Dumaguete City District Jail tested positive for illegal drug use during a random drug testing organized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Monday, August 5.

But PDEA agents and personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) failed to locate prohibited drugs during their search of the different detention cells at the male dormitory of the facility.

PDEA and BJMP personnel first conducted an early morning search of the male dormitory as part of their anti-drugs search and seizure operation.

A random drug testing was later on called for 15 randomly selected BJMP personnel and 16 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

“No illegal drugs and contraband were found during the search,” said an advisory posted by the PDEA RO VII. (By Doris C. Bongcac)