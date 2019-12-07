Drugs confiscated in Bais

BAIS CITY –A total of more than two million pesos worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from an alleged drug pusher last Wednesday, December 4.

Suspect was identified as Angelo Dy, 43 years old, a resident of Brgy. Okiot, Bais City. Dy was arrested by the joint teams of PIB, SOG, PDEU of the provincial command, Bais City Police Station, and PDEA 7.

Dy was caught in the act of selling illegal drugs to a member of a police officer pretending to be a poseur buyer.

Confiscated from Dy were seven heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing shabu, one P500 buy bust money, and ten pieces of one hundred peso bills.

Seized from the suspect was suspected shabu with an estimated weight of 300 grams with DDB value of P 2,040,000.

Dy was brought to Bais City Police Station and was detained while the confiscated drugs were brought to the Provincial PNP Crime Laboratory for examination. A case for violation of RA 9165 has already been filed in court.

Pnp Provincial Director PCol. Julian Entoma lauded his men and reminded the public to report any information on illegal drugs in their area immediately.