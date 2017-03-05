DSWD for legal adoption

The Department of Social Welfare and Devel opment (DSWD) urged the public to support their program on legal adoption as it celebrated the Adoption Consciousness Week with the theme: “Pagmamahal Palaganapin, Legal na Pagaampon Ating Gawin.”

Rosalie Dales, focal person for Adoption Resource and Referral Section (ARRS) of DSWD, stressed the increasing number of children being abandoned, abused, neglected and orphaned during the recent DSWD 66th anniversary culmination and adoption consciousness week celebration at Robinson’s Place, Dumaguete City. She explained that with the increasing number of children in those situation, they need a family who will love and care for them. Illegal adoption is disadvantageous to children. In the end, children will suffer the consequences including taking away their right of identity, she said.