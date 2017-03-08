DSWD-NIR awards HIKAVODA as Best Volunteer

The Department of Social Welfare and Development- Negros Island Region (DSWD-NIR) recognizes partner Local Government Units and Associations during the DSWD at 66 Anniversary Culmination at Robinsons Mall, Dumaguete City.

Hinoba-an Kalahi Volunteers Development Association (HIKAVODA) was awarded as the best volunteer in group category for their selfless support in the implementation of the Department’s Kapit Bisig-Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services.

Meanwhile, Luzviminda Delotina, chairperson of the association encouraged her fellow volunteers to continue their passion in serving their community, “huwag kayo mapagod maging volunteer” (Don’t get tired in serving the community as a volunteer).

The HIKAVODA volunteer group is a municipal federated community volunteers who tirelessly devote their time during the sub-project implementation. The association was created in 2009 during the implementation of the Kalahi-CIDSS Kapangyarihan at Kaunlaran sa Barangay. HIKAVODA aims to continue the legacy of the volunteers through monitoring and maintaining the sub-projects being implemented in their municipality and to continue to promote the value of volunteerism.

The Best Volunteer in group category was awarded by OIC-Regional Director, Shalaine Marie S. Lucero and was assisted by the Kalahi-CIDSS Deputy Regional Program Manager (DRPM) Ester Villamor.