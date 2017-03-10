DSWD NIR Joins Women’s Month Celebration

The Negros Oriental Provincial Commission on Women (PCW) spearheads the 2017 Women’s Month Celebration with the theme “We Make Change Work for Women”.

The month long celebration recently started with a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Lamberto Macias Sports and Cultural Center with Guest Speaker, Ms. Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, Department of Social Welfare and Development Negros Island Region (DSWD NIR) OIC-Regional Director.

The said kicked off activity was attended by the members of PCW, Gender and Development Focal Point System (GFPS) and all Provincial Capitol employees.

In order to stop the violation against women, Lucero said that there should be convergence of government agencies in formulating programs that tackles these issues, there should be continuous education to women, strengthen the implementation of Magna Carte of Women and review the existing policies about women’s rights.

Lucero cited that based on the 2010 Census, women constitute 49.6% of the total population of the country and based on DSWD’s Listahanan Database, 886,000 poor women came from the Negros Island Region.

“Through the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, we are teaching the mothers the value of money, budgeting and transacting with banks. On the other hand, the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive Integrated Delivery of Social Service (KALAHI–CIDSS), a community driven development project is participated by 30.02% or 11,320 women out of 36,501 labor force and is really a women empowerment program”, Lucero added.

Among the lined up activities of the province are Media Forum, Gender Sensitive Training, Orientation on Women’s Law and Women’s Summit and Workshop.

Kapihan sa PIA

The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) of Negros Oriental conducts Media Forum on the 2017 Women’s Month Celebration at the Sidlakang Negros Village Tuesday, March 8, 2017.

Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, Department of Social Welfare and Development Negros Island Region (DSWD NIR) OIC-Regional Director and Josie A. Columna, Provincial Gender and Development Focal Person serves as Resource Speakers of the forum.

“Eighty percent of women in the country do not know their rights and majority are suffering in silence”, Columna said with the call for gender equality and women empowerment.

On the other hand, Director Lucero emphasized that through DSWD’s Family Development Session (FDS), women are empowered and educated with their rights. She also noted that the husbands are also required and encouraged to join the said monthly meeting to be aware of their roles and responsibilities as a father and a husband.

To address the counter issue on men with lesser empowerment programs, the OIC-Regional Director reiterated that the department has the Empowerment and Reaffirmation of Paternal Abilities (ERPAT) program which aims to discuss with fathers their changing role as head of the family, raising and understanding the needs of children, and knowing their abilities in support to women.

One of the government programs mentioned in the conducted forum is the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Gender Responsive Economic Actions for the Transformation of Women (GREAT Women) Project 2 which gives resiliency to women entrepreneur to continue with their business and manage it properly. In fact, the agency is encouraging women to enroll with the program thru DTI, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Agriculture (DA) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). Interested enrollees will then undergo training for women entrepreneur.