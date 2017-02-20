DSWD NIR Observes Adoption Consciousness Celebration

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Negros Island Region (DSWD NIR) spearheads the annual observance of Adoption Consciousness Celebration with this year’s theme: “Pagmamahal Palaganapin, Legal na Pag-aampon Ating Gawin” (Spread Unconditional love Through Legal Adoption).

DSWD NIR recently conducted series of activities in line with the celebration which includes, Adoption Consciousness Forum, Motorcade and Adoption Help Desk.

“Let us instill awareness and engage everyone to do legal adoption and to take part in the advocacy of spreading unconditional love to surrendered and abandoned children”, DSWD NIR OIC Regional Disrector Shalaine Marie S. Lucero said.

The theme also calls for actions to the public to do the legal adoption process and encourages the families with children directly entrusted to them to legalize the adoption of the said child.

Culmination of Adoption Consciousness Activities will be on February 21, 2017 together with DSWD 66th Anniversary at Robinsons Place Dumaguete City.