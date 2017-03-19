DSWD says P10 billion 4Ps cash not dole-out

The Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare and Development of the Negros Island Region maintains that despite criticisms and intrigues, the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) with a funding of P 10 billion this year is not a dole-out as the recipients are expected to meet certain conditions before granted the monthly financial assistance.

There are 191, 000 recipients in Negros Oriental coming from poor communities that were identified through a survey and later confirmed via saturation.

Shalaine Marie S. Lucero, DSWD NIR Regional Director, explains that the conditional cash grants are given to the extremely poor families to improve the health, nutrition and education of children aged 0-18 years old. Each household gets P1,400 per month maximum for the next five years and an additional P300 rice subsidy starting this year.

In order to help empower the women in the family, the cash cards are only given to the mothers allowing them control on how to budget and spend the financial assistance.

The beneficiaries are required to attend family development sessions aimed at changing the values of the recipient families and inculcate lessons of responsible parenting and healthy lifestyle among others. Pregnant mothers are required to report to the health centers while the children are required to be in school.

Lucero, who spoke before the Women’s Summit organized by the Local Council of Women led by City Population Officer Laume Quijote last Tuesday, said that the government considers 4Ps as an investment to empower poor families to break the vicious cycle of poverty.

