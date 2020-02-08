DTI warns pharmacies not to overprice masks

Face protective masks are not to be overpriced. Those found violating this law will be legally sanctioned according to the Dept of Trade and Industry.

This is in response to the concerns raised by the city officials Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova even as the Department of Trade and Industry issued a fair warning against stores and pharmacies selling overpriced face masks.

Department of Trade and Industry Negros Oriental Chief Nimfa Virtucio warns sellers of face masks not to go beyond the price ceiling set by the Department of Health.

Virtucio said that the price of a disposable face mask should range between P 1.10 to P 8.00 while N95 masks must be between P 45.00 to P 105.00.

The management of the stores that will be proven to be selling overpriced masks will be prosecuted especially now that the government is fighting the possible spread of novel coronavirus.

Members of the public may lodge a complaint by going personally to the office of DTI located at the 2nd floor of Uymatiao Building or call the hotline 035-422-5509. Consumers with complaints must file them along with the official receipt or proof of purchase.

Meanwhile, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has deployed nurses and personnel from the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to screen and check all arriving passengers from sea vessels in the Dumaguete Port.

Medical personnel are checking the temperature of the passengers upon disembarkation using infrared type thermometer and to check if aside from fever they would manifest some symptoms like sore throat, cough, breathing difficulties, shortness of breath.

Those found with fever and other symptoms will be referred to the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit under City Health Officer Maria Sarah B. Talla for further evaluation and appropriate action.