DUE TO ONLINE PORNO: Sex abuse on minors rising

The Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the city social welfare office has expressed concern over the increase in the number of sexually abused children in Dumaguete City.

The most recent child abuse cases were reported from Bagacay, Daro, Cadawinonan, Banilad, Looc, Cantil-e, Batinguel. Junob, Candau-ay, Talay, Poblacion 7, Piapi, and Bajumpandan.

ALARMING

Roselyn Frejoles, a CPU social worker, disclosed that the number of sexually abused children from January to July this year saw a major spike as compared to the same period last year.

From January to June this year, the number rose to 28 cases of sexual abuse of children compared to only 33 incidents of child abuse for the entire year 2018. The number of barangays with Child Sexual Abused (CSA) cases have also risen from 13 barangays in 2018 to 18 barangays from January to June this year.

What is more alarming is that five of the suspects are minor offenders because of what they allegedly have seen in the internet cafes and peso nets.

In view of the rising incidence of sexually abused children, the Child Protection Unit of the city government is conducting lectures regarding the protocol in handling these cases particularly in barangays with reported cases.

CPU statistics show all victims were females. 15 out of the 28 girls victims are ages 3-14 years old while 13 victims are aged 15-17 years old.

OFFENDERS

Five of the offenders are fathers of victims; one step father; one grandmother of a live-in partner; one paternal relative, four are uncles of the victims; one cousin; seven are neighbors; three are strangers; an acquaintance; two teachers; a security guard; and a foreign national.

Frejoles recommended the hiring of a full- time psychologist to conduct regular psychosocial interventions to Children Sexually Abused, CSA victims, their families and even to minor offenders.

Frejoles expressed sadness over the fact that six of their clients have shown lack of interest in pursuing charges against the suspects.

Meanwhile, six other cases were filed in court through the women and children police desk while two others were filed by the National Bureau of Investigatioin (NBI). Eight are currently undergoing case build up. (CHOY GALLARDE)