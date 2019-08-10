Dumaguete athletes get P500K incentives

More than half million pesos (P 503, 500.00) worth of cash incentives were distributed to outstanding athletes and coaches of Dumaguete City, who won medals in the recently concluded Central Visayas Athletics Associations Meet (CVIRAA) in a simple rites led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo at the City Session Hall.

City Schools Division Supt. Evangel Luminarias acknowledged the firm and consistent support of Mayor Remollo to the sports program of the Department of Education through the grant of cash incentives and other forms of support to the young athletes, who could be the future national sports icons in their respective events.

In his remarks, Mayor Remollo also lauded the City Council including Councilor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria for passing the appropriation ordinance

that authorized the release of the incentives at P2,000 for gold medal; P1,700 for silver and P1,500 for bronze medal per winning athlete in football, swimming, volleyball, aero gymnastics, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, arnis, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, Bocce, goal ball and softball.

Cash incentives for medalists of the more recent Palarong Pambansa will be distributed next at P10,000 (gold), P8,000 (silver) and P5,000 (bronze) after all the requirements for their release are complied.

Mayor Remollo said that the cash incentives are the city government’s way of expressing gratitude for the honor that the athletes and their parents brought to the city and as a reward for their excellence in the field of sports.

He stressed that sports teaches the young the values of fairness, discipline, obedience, camaraderie and virtuosity. Hence, the city government will continue to invest in sports as a means to mold the young into responsible and productive citizens or leader of their communities.

Mayor Remollo also announced that come November 2020, the City of Dumaguete and province of Negros Oriental, have been given the privilege to hot the ASEAN Schools Games involving about 2, 500 student-athletes from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, East Timor, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia will compete in athletics, swimming, badminton, volleyball, sepak takraw, table tennis and basketball.

The closing ceremony and the exhibition games for beach volleyball, beach soccer and beach Frisbee will be held at the Rizal Boulevard Beach Courts.

Already, some P300 million has been set aside by the Philippine Sports Commission and Department of Education to upgrade and rehabilitate the various sports facilities of the province including food and accommodations for the athletes that will mean additional incomes for the hotels, resorts and restaurants.