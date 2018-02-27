Dumaguete battles in CVRAA post NIR

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – After a two year absence, Dumaguete City is back on the saddle and is again competing in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association, which opens today in Tagbilaran City, along with delegations from Bayawan City, Tanjay City, Bais City, Canlaon City, Guihulngan City, and the Negros Oriental Division. | CVRAA 2018

Following the dissolution of the Negros Island Region (NIR), Negros Oriental and Dumaguete City are now administratively back under Central Visayas while Bacolold City and Negros Occidental returned to Western Visayas. Previously, athletes from NIR competed under the Negros Island Regional Athletic Association. | CVRAA 2018

Beginning this year, athletes from the Dumaguete City Division under Supt. Dr. Evangel Luminarias will compete against delegates from Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor. | CVRAA 2018

Angelo Sayson, Sports Coordinator of Deped Dumaguete, confirmed that the Dumaguete City delegation composed of 750 athletes and officials led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has arrived in Tagbilaran City. | CVRAA 2018

Dumaguete City Division will compete in both elementary and secondary regular sports of arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, chess, football, boxing, futsal, sepak takraw, archery softball, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, and dancesport.

