Dumaguete boxers rule amateur tourney

Local boxers win 8 of 12 bouts during the tournament held in line with the City’s annual fiesta celebration at the parking lot of a mall in Barangay Bagacay last weekend. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo congratulated the eight Dumaguete trained boxers who won their respective matches namely, John Toto Galorio, Edwin Penero, Mike Lawrence Penaranda, Argen Babor, Vincent Paul Ramirez, Jessie Lazarte, Francis Neil Quilaquiga and John Paul Labadia. Winners from other towns are Jesrell Bonkingkito of Bacong, Brian Torres of Siaton, Junbert Olac of Santa Catalina, and JunJun Macasuquit also of Bacong.