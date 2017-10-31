Dumaguete City to buy new heavy equipment

DUMAGUETE CITY – Practically all heavy equipment of the city of Dumaguete are no longer serviceable or beyond economic repair. Hence, Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has proposed to the City Council for the appropriation of P 43.6 million to purchase brand new earth movers.

Mayor Remollo stressed that the brand new equipment will be necessary to speed up the implementation and completion of all infrastructure projects some of which have been delayed since 2014.

There are 6 brand new heavy equipment to be procured namely: bulldozer crawler type, front end payloader, hydraulic excavator crawler type, excavator, six-wheeler dump truck and a 10-wheeler dump truck.

Liga ng mga Barangays President Lionel Banogon also said that the heavy equipment will be utilized to respond to the needs of the barangays.

Councilor Manuel Arbon also pointed out that the same heavy equipment can be utilized in managing the soon to be constructed sanitary landfill. The city government is also bidding two additional brand new compactors to augment the two other units bought earlier and now in service to collect the solid waste around the city.

Councilor Alan Gel Cordova noted that the only surviving bulldozer and payloader of the city are those procured under Mayor Remollo’s previous term (1998-2001), which proves that those heavy equipment were indeed brand new when bought and in fact served for almost 15 years.

The procurement of brand new equipment will address the backlog of unimplemented infrastructure projects particularly in the barangays coupled with the hiring of engineers that will solely focus on making the program of works and detailed estimates. Also to ensure that the heavy equipment will receive the best maintenance to prolong their service, the city has hired a mechanical engineer and two licensed mechanics.

