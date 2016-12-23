Dumaguete City Destinations: Sierra Hotel

Sierra Hotel has just opened its stately doors in Dumaguete City. Luxuriously nestled just a stone’s throw away from the Boulevard, its sophisticated charm is instantly captivating. Offering 72 elegantly furnished rooms, Sierra Hotel definitely is the epitome of ritzy glam that Dumaguete has been waiting for.

Majestically towering at six floors by the time it goes fully operational in the first quarter of 2017, Sierra Hotel’s rustic aesthetic makes it truly distinct from other hotels in the city. Among its many features include a lavish 200-capacity function room, a swank swimming pool for its guests, a cozy and elegant coffee shop, and an indoor garden that will surely take your breath away.

Sierra Hotel 1 of 3

One of the many things that makes Sierra Hotel stand out is that it has been designed to accommodate the needs of senior citizens as well as the differently-abled. This unique ambulatory design of hotel rooms does not come as a surprise since the hotel’s owner, Ms. Elma Aznar Sierra, has always been committed to programs that promote accessibility to quality health care services. Her own parents, Matias Hipolito Aznar II and Anunciacion Barcenilla Aznar, built a school that specializes in health care courses in the early 1940s. Presently known as Southwestern University, it is recognized for its strong health care-related programs. Such dedication to holistic wellness naturally flows to this grand venture. Ergonomic design, opulent interior, and whole-hearted focus on guests’ comfort make Sierra Hotel a cut above the rest.

While it is yet to go fully operational early next year, the hotel’s third floor is now open to guests and its function room can readily accommodate 100 people. Since its soft opening last September, it has hosted a number of grand events including the Miss Dumaguete Press Launch as well as a variety of receptions and parties.

If you want an upscale twist to your stay in the City of Gentle People, Sierra Hotel is the best choice for you. With a great location and relaxing amenities at your disposal, your stay is made even more memorable with Sierra Hotel.