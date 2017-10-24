Dumaguete City eyes P4M income as UNIGAMES opens

Unigames

DUMAGUETE CITY – Organizers of the 22nd University Games when starts for days air optimism that with the influx of students athletes from 31 colleges and universities including their coaches and supporters, the local economy can easily generate at least P 4 million income for food and services alone.

According to UNIGAMES President Roger Banzuela the arrival of hundreds of athletes will boost the restaurants, hotels and tourism industries as most of the athletes whose teams have been eliminated will become tourists willing to spend for their holiday and recreation.

The UNIGAMES is hosted for the 2nd time by the city of Dumaguete and the province of Negros Oriental, which opened with 31 schools mainly from Visayas and Mindanao participating.

Over a thousand students will compete in 9 events namely: athletics, basketball, chess, football, beach volleyball, sepak takraw, table tennis, Taekwondo, volleyball.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo said that Unigames has indeed found its new home in the city, as he asked the public to watch out for two more events the Southeast Asian Handball Championship on November 2-4 with Thailand and Vietnam teams in contention and the Batang Pinoy Visayas Leg with nearly 7, 000 young athletes expected to join on November 10-16.

Unigames was founded in 1996 and first hosted by the University of St. La salle in Bacolod, which was participated by 17 universities from Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Tawi-tawi.

