Dumaguete City finished 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018

DUMAGUETE CITY – CONGRATULATIONS to Dumaguete City for finishing 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018 held in Tagbilaran City.
Special credits go to the City Schools Division Supt. Evangel Luminarias, Assistant Schools Division Supt. Neri Ojastro, City government of Dumaguete led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, principals, coaches, various working committees and of course to the industrious athletes. | Dumaguete Finished 3rd Runner-Up
Thank you for making us a proud!
Final results of the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Associations registered for Dumaguete City Division 28 golds from various sports particularly in swimming and archery. | Dumaguete Finished 3rd Runner-Up
In the final count Dumaguete was ranked 4th among the 19 delegations from Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Bohol provinces.
Some 7,000 athletes from 19 schools divisions competed in the CVRAA held in Tagbilaran City. Dumaguete City Division sent a delegation of 514 athletes and officials to CVRAA.