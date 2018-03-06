Dumaguete City finished 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – CONGRATULATIONS to Dumaguete City for finishing 3rd Runner-up in CVRAA 2018 held in Tagbilaran City.

Special credits go to the City Schools Division Supt. Evangel Luminarias, Assistant Schools Division Supt. Neri Ojastro, City government of Dumaguete led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, principals, coaches, various working committees and of course to the industrious athletes. | Dumaguete Finished 3rd Runner-Up

Thank you for making us a proud!