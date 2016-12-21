Dumaguete City intensifies crackdown vs defective mufflers

The Dumaguete City government has intensified the elimination against defective mufflers in the streets of the city.

Mayor Felipe Remollo directed the Traffic Management Office (TMO) to be more aggressive in apprehending those with defective mufflers especially this Yuletide season to promote peace and order. So far, 119 persons have been apprehended by TMO since September last year for using defective mufflers. TMO Chief Danny Atillo revealed that nearly P60,000 worth of fines were also imposed on the violators, while P44,000 of fines and penalties were meted out for other offenses.