Dumaguete City is best PH place to retire

In recognition as the best place to retire in the Philippines, the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) has presented a plaque of appreciation to Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo for Dumaguete City being named as Retirement Area Deemed as Retiree-Friendly (RADAR) for 2018.

PRA Marketing Head Mervin Magbuhat cited Dumaguete City as the most retirement friendly locality in the entire country based on the standards for older persons set by the United Nations and World Health Organization.

In recognizing Mayor Remollo, Magbuhat said that Dumaguete ranks highly in all the international measures and criteria for the best retirement place, namely: United Nation’s Principles for Older Persons, International Living Global Retirement Index, World Health Organization City Age Friendliness Index, UNPF’ Global Age Watch Index and positive feedback from foreign retiree-members who chose to live or reside based on PRA SRRV Statistics 2017.