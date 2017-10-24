Dumaguete City PNP arrests 129; seizes P13.4M shabu

DUMAGUETE CITY – Prior to the announcement by President Rodrigo Duterte that the campaign against illegal drugs shall now be solely the responsibility of the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency or PDEA, the city police has retained its top spot with the most number of arrested suspected personalities engaged in the illegal drugs trade.

PNP Arrests

City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jovito Atanacio reports that from January- September 30, 2017, his unit arrested 129 suspects from 96 operations and seized 1, 391.06 grams of shabu worth P13.9 million.

Of the 6 cities in Negros Oriental, for the period of March 1-September 10, 2017 alone, Dumaguete City apprehended 109 suspects; Tanjay, 27 suspects; Bais, 19; Canlaon, 11; Bayawan, 8 and Guihulngan, 5 suspects.

For Dumaguete City, the biggest haul of illegal drugs was registered in March 2017 after authorities seized a total of 1, 036 grams of shabu worth P10.3 million in 10 operations that apprehended 12 suspects.

Many of the 129 arrested suspects have been charged before the courts for illegal possession and selling shabu.

Meanwhile, 4 persons were arrested in 12 operations resulting in the confiscation of 14 firearms and 18 ammunition.

Some quarters expressed apprehension if it was prudent for President Duterte to remove the PNP from the agencies tasked to defeat the illegal drugs trade considering the chronic shortage of PDEA personnel across the country. The President has ordered the PNP to cease in conducting antidrugs operations after the high profile allegations that some policemen are involved in extra judicial killings of suspects and worse, innocent teens.

RELATED ARTICLES

Philippine National Police: 300 more cops for Dumaguete

Dumaguete Mayor asks PNP to let Jovito Atanacio stay

Dumaguete Shootings linked to illegal activities

921 surrenderers under Oplan Tokhang

For business solutions, contact our partner Ako Philippines – they are offering website services, creative graphics and branding solutions, it & automation and business consulting.