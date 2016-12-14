Dumaguete City resident among winners in international art contest

Hollywood, CA – Dumaguete City resident, Asher Alpay, has been officially announced as a winner in the Illustrators of the Future Contest. The contest, one of the most prestigious illustration competitions, is in its 28th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.

Mr. Alpay’s winning illustrations have earned him a cash prize, a trip to Hollywood for a week long intensive workshop, a gala awards ceremony which draws in excess of one thousand attendees as well as a shot at winning the Golden Brush Award and $5,000 cash prize. His art will be published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 33.

Asher Ben Alpay was born in 1989 in Mabinay, Negros Oriental, a small and mountainous town in the Philippines. He has drawn ever since his hands could hold a pen or pencil. His father was his first inspiration when it came to art. When Asher was very young, his father exposed him to acrylic paintings, charcoal, and ink illustrations.

Asher stopped drawing in college, and after college, for practical reasons, he went back to working as a graphic designer and eventually made his way back to doing art. A self-taught artist in the field of digital art, Asher found that social media—through forums, articles, art sites, and blogs—helped push his craft and imagination one step further, and he gained some recognition in the online community.

Asher continues doing what he loves, working as an artist and designer for private companies and clients. He is currently based in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental, Philippines and is always in search of new accomplishments and experiences.

The Illustrators of the Future Contest judges include some of the top names in illustration including coordinating judge, Echo Chernik, whose clients include Celestial Seasonings Tea, Disney, NASCAR and Proctor & Gamble.

Following the 1982 release of his internationally acclaimed bestselling science fiction novel, Battlefield Earth, written in celebration of 50 years as a professional writer, and recently released in as a bestselling 21st Century trade paperback and audiobook, L. Ron Hubbard created The Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break. Due to the success of the Writing Contest, the companion Illustrators of the Future Contest was created in 1988.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 380 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 838 novels and nearly 4,000 short stories. They have produced 27 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 50 million copies.

The 310 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 4,500 illustrations, 356 comic books, graced 594 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 36 TV shows and 46 major movies.

The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction. Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 32 anthology volumes and awarded a nearly $1,000,000 in cash prizes and royalties.

Hundreds of winners have had successful careers in art and illustration following their win and publication in the anthology. For more information about the contest, go to www.WritersOfTheFuture.com.