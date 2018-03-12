Dumaguete city to build two bridges at P100M

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo welcomes the plan of 2nd District Cong. Sagarbarria to allocate funds for the two bridges in the national budget for next year 2019. This allocation still needs the approval of the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Public Highways which takes years.

But the city needs the bridges now, that is why Mayor Remollo will make sure that the construction of the two bridges at the back of Foundation University and near the Bureau of Internal Revenue that will cost P 100 million (each bridge at P 50 million) shall start within this year provided that the timeline of the bidding/ procurement process will be followed.

CITY SAVINGS ITO

Due to the prudent use of government funds by the present administration, the city was able to save enough funds to build the two bridges from its own coffers.

Nevertheless, Mayor Remollo is grateful to Cong. Sagarbarria for his offer and he also hopes he will also assist the city in closing the Candau-ay dumpsite and in establishing the sanitary landfill, which is a major concerns for more than a decade.

Finally, Mayor Remollo is appealing for Cong. Sagarbarria to sponsor a bill that will provide the power of contempt for all Sanggunians in the entire country that will surely promote transparency and better legislation.

Mayor Remollo said that if the City Council only has the power to cite people in contempt for refusing to honor investigations in aid of legislation, the concern over the clandestine negotiations between MetroPac and Dumaguete City Water District would have been avoided and the officials of DCWD could have been compelled to attend the session to shed light on the deals and not impede the public’s right to information, especially that DCWD is a Government Owned and Controlled Corporation and its actions are always imbued with public interest.