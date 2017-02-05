Dumaguete as food, heritage destination

Despite the temptation of being satisfied as merely the gateway to major tourist getaways like Apo Island, dolphin watching in Bais City, Valencia and Sumilon Island, Dumaguete City can actually capitalize on its century-old institutions and superior but affordable culinary offerings to become the primary destination of choice for food and heritage lovers.

The city has dozens of bars, hotels and restaurants with fine food and quality accommodations.

Some of the storied landmarks with international, national and local significance are the Cathedral and Belfry, Rizal Boulevard, Manuel L. Quezon Park and Spanish houses.

It is also home to major universities, the oldest among them Silliman University founded in 1901 and Saint Paul University- Dumaguete in 1904, which are witnesses and even the actual sites of many historical events to include the bitter rivalry between the Protestants and Catholic hierarchies in the olden times, their reconciliation and eventual collaboration to produce thousands of professionals now living and working around the world with strong Christian values.

In a recent workshop, speakers and local stakeholders led by City Tourism Officer Jacqueline Antonio explored ways to develop promotional activities that will not only make tourists come but to stay longer.

-Sponsored-

Most tourists merely use Dumaguete City as a jump-off point, which is understandable since it hosts the airport, sea port, hotels and banks.

However, the city can make a distinct offer to tourists by highlighting its rich heritage and wide array of food choices unrivaled in this part of the region.

Nevertheless, the determining factor whether it will be successful or not will depend on the passion, commitment and resources of the industry players who must engage in aggressive marketing via traditional media and social network while regulating the illegal operations of some tour operators so they would not harm whatever gains already made.