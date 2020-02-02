Dumaguete hotels swarmed by Chinese

First it was in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year last week that made a killing on local hotel bookings.

And now the corona-virus scare of teh “nCoV” which has apparently sent hundreds of Chinese tourists and visitors in a frenzy, extending their stay, taking every available small or big hotel bookings in Dumaguete just to avoid going back their homeland where they felt there “was just too much scrae on corona virus” which come in different levels of true and false news.

In an interview, in the biggest hotel the Essencia, they key staff officers there confirmed strict measures to avoid and protect the influx of the deadly virus which has come from China.

Essencia is a main booking hotel of most Chinese visitors and toursits alike being also owned by a Chinese in a tie-up with local Tsinoys.

Many Chinese are also booked in Bethel Guest House, Hotel Nicanor, Hotel Palwa, Manhattan Suites, Golden Gate suites; CNLSuites, Rovira Suites., among other standard Hotels.

The Essencia staff have all been wearing facial masks for the past several weeks. They observed full bookings over their l0l rooms. They noted that most Chinese tourists who came for their new year celebration refuse to go back China for fear of the virus.

They also needed more accurate information from their homeland on the status of the spread of the disease.

Chinese tourists book thru Agoda and similar online bookings for tours and travel here. They mostly go diving, and whale watching on a three-day package.

Those Chinese coming in (since there is still no restriction) also fly to Dumaguete or Bohol for fear of the corona virus in homeland. They literally want to escape from contagion.