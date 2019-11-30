Dumaguete is Sports Organizer of the Year!

For the second time, Dumaguete City has been awarded as the 2018 Philippine Sports Tour-ism Government Organizer of the Year during the 3rd Sports Tourism Award at Resorts World Manila in Pasay, Tuesday, by besting other cities and towns in the entire country.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo accepted the award along with Councilor Michael Bandal, Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario, City Sports Coordinator Ike Xavier Villaflores and Katherine Therese Aguilar of Special Events Unit at the Grand ceremony attended by major stakeholders of the sports tourism industry of the country.

Among those who presented the award to the delegation from Dumaguete City were Charles Lim, Founder of PSTA; Department of Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon Jr. and Pauland Dumlao, Managing Director of Plan Bravo-Primetime Group Incorporated.

PSTA noted that even while Dumaguete City earned its moniker as a City of Gentle People but the residents enthusiastically cooperate in various government-led sports events all year round including the first ever Dumaguete Triathlon.

Last year, Dumaguete was also bestowed the same distinction for its excellent track record of hosting international, national and local events that promoted sports tourism and boosted the local economy.

Next year promises to be yet another sports filled calendar in addition to the city’s hosting of the 2020 ASEAN Schools Games and possible partnership Sunrise Events Inc. General Manager for the staging of Ironman in Dumaguete City.