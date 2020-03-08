Dumaguete jail is free of drugs

The Dumaguete City District Jail-Female Dormitory has just been declared and certified as a Drug-Free Jail Facility by the Regional Oversight Committee for the Jail Drug-Free Clearing Operation following deliberations at the PDEA Regional Office in Cebu City last week.

Jail Inspector Julia K. Sale, City Jail Warden, lauded the administration of Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo for the all-out support and projects provided to the jail facility, which contributed to the increased security and preventing the proliferation of illegal drugs through various interventions.

The Regional Oversight Committee for the Jail Drug-Free Clearing Operation composed of Hana Rea Tamse of DILG RO-VII; Jail Supt. Efren A. Nemeno; Dr. Jaime S. Bernadaas of Department of Health R7; Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo and Director Wardley M. Getalla of PDEA Region 7 declares that the Dumaguete City Jail Female Dorm has no activity or absence of drug personalities from the drugs watch list, absence of drugs users, absence of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and other substances during the conduct of search and seizure operations in jail facility for three consecutive months and conduct of advocacy campaign and symposium on drug-free workplace in the jail facility.

To establish these facts, PDEA, the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies periodically conduct random and comprehensive Greyhound operations in all the facilities of the City Jail including drug tests of all jail guards and Persons Deprived of Liberty (inmates).

PDEA Region 7 Director Getalla said that after a thorough verification and validation, the City Jail Female Dorm PDLs and personnel have been cleared of any illegal drugs report and no links or involvement to any illegal drugs activities.

Meanwhile, the City Jail male dormitory is also complying with the requirements to earn the same certification from the regional oversight committee.

PDEA extends its congratulations not only to the Jail authorities in the Dumaguete but also Mayor Remollo for his constant support to the over-all antidrugs campaign of the Duterte administration.

The Regional Oversight Committee noted that City Government has installed CCTV cameras in the City Jail for increased monitoring of illegal activities; provided drug testing kits through the City Health Office; provided food subsidy for the jail population; provided fuel subsidy; implementation of a moral recovery program for drug dependents; medical missions; after-care program that produced former PDLs who are now employed and allocated funds for the construction of perimeter and secondary fences of the city jail facility including a multipurpose building and drainage canal.