Dumaguete lodgings, spas used as sex dens?

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Are there now massage parlors and spa centers, lodging houses which are used discretely as sex dens and mini-motels? These malpractices which destroy the moral fiber of society are usually emerging in growing urban centers and cities Dumaguete not exempted.

Elements of the Anti-Indecency Board (AIB) which is created by a city ordinance, has started rounding up massage parlors and spas following reports minors were allowed inside, aside from so-called “extra service” being offered to clients.

Headed by Dr. Phoebe Tan representing the academe, the AIB which is created under the city mayor’s office is actually hitting two birds with one stone. During a surprise inspection, a number of massage parlors were found to be operating without mayors permits and the usual alibi is that their papers are on process. The group also discovered that some spas have trained masseurs but don’t have licenses.

In the course of its inspection to make sure there are no indecent shows especially involving minors, the anti-indecency board had noticed very narrow hallways of pensionne houses actually used by transients for a short period of time apparently to maximize space, fire exits used as room accommodation, aside from operating without permits for years.

All these violations were noted as by city legal officer Atty. Doram Dumalagan who is a member of the AIB and who accompanied the group during the inspection last night.

The members of the board include representatives from the city legal office, city social welfare office, from the women and children police desk, from the religious sector, from the church, liga ng mga barangays, GWAVE, DepEd, academe, GAD focal person, the VAWC president including the presidents of the kapisanan ng mga brodkaster ng pilipinas (KBP) and the Dumaguete Press Radio and TV Club, Inc.

During the inspection, concerns for safety were raised with regards to lodging houses that are actually used as motels, one of which is being frequented and patronized by students some of them are even in uniform, as reported by a neighbor.

According to city legal officer Dumalagan, there has got to be some sort of regulation as to these kind of establishments, he said notices will be issued against establishments who have not yet complied with the requirements for mayor’s permits before they can operate.