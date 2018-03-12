Dumaguete must regulate quality of expats, tourists

Article Top:

NEWS NOTES

DUMAGUETE CITY – The number of inbound tourists both domestic and foreign visiting Dumaguete is ever-increasing by the hundreds almost every day. Time will come when this city will be teeming with tourists and it might be too late to regulate them.

It is high time our city legislators will come up with an omnibus ordinance regulating the stay, behavior, safety, welfare, security and protection of tourists visiting Dumaguete City and Negros Oriental.

Photo by Flippish.comOf course like the sunshine and rain it is poured for all — the good the bad and the ugly. God is fair. But what we mean is our city authorities, in promoting the general welfare must protect the safety and well being of visitors. Meaning, the so called good guys must be protected by our government from the “bad guys”, be it local or foreign. The law must not play favorites. In fact those who have less in life should have more of law.

-o0o-

WE hear of complaints that there are unruly tourists arriving if not staying in Dumaguete. WE believe that Mayor Remollo might create a technical working group that will focus on the welfare of tourists.

We envision a body of a cross section of stakeholders whom will receive complaints from citizens local or foreign about tourism matters in the City. This body should be able to lead the complaints to the proper forum and agency for solution.

-o0o-

Better still some civic group might wish to lead in organizing these resident-expats whose stay here might be made more pleasant through their interaction and if not protection.

In short this body might want to make the stay of tourists here more pleasant and memorable, instead of horrible.

-o0o-

It is an honor to have chosen Dumaguete as among the top ten best places to retire in the world. Almost unbelievable but people say so. And even the internet interactions do say so.

It must be so. Thus, there ought to be a law to make Dumaguete remain as among the best places to retire .

-o0o-

Look at those sprouting high rise condominiums and sprawling residential subdivisions opening here and there. This could be the answer to utilizing idle lots to the fullest in the future……less and less agriculture but more tourism destinations.

-o0o-

Like who will supply organic green leafy vegetables to tourists if we do not build organic farms? Someone has to supply our visitors and hotels with organically grown food. So idle lots must also be utilized.

-o0o-

Summer is near and soon our streets, boulevards, beaches and resorts will be teeming with tourists who want to bask under the sun, and to escape their bitter winter. Dumaguete must be prepared for such eventuality. Even our modes of transportation the tricycle must now be changed to more environment friendly e-trikes.

-o0o-

Our values and morals must also be preserved. What is this that we hear about some lodging houses, spa centers, being used as sex dens ? Our anti- indecency board is now set to inspect these areas one by one to make sure that these are not being operated illegally.

-o0o-

We just hosted the search for 24 inspiring teachers all over the country courtesy of the Saceda Youth Lead of Dave Sac. Congratulations for many of those kinds of initiative by Dave, unique and good for the community welfare. A blessing for him for not having made it into the city council.

-o0o-

By the way, when interviewed, those top mentors opined that many teachers turned domestic helpers are mostly not fit to teach anyway. Second, they also look at income over their roles as model citizens and molders of the youth.

-o0o-

Before we forget, the Dept of Foreign Affairs must now make it a new policy to issue duplicate passports and keep the duplicate in their embassies of work, where domestic helpers abound. So that when they are exploited and abused, they can just run to their embassies and fly home using their duplicate passports and visas. So employers have nothing to hold to prevent their DH from returning to home base. This is the easiest and fastest way to solve the perennial reports of DH being abused and exploited abroad.