Dumaguete City braces for Philippine Super Liga stars

DUMAGUETE CITY – Philippine Super Liga President Ramon Suzara and its Director Ariel Paredes confirmed to Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe”Remollo that the city has been chosen to host an edition of the Spike on Tour Program of the country’s premier professional volleyball league on February 2018.

Mayor Remollo said that during the February visit of the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) stars will not only play live before the local crowd but shall also meet and greet their fans and conduct sports clinics.

PSL provides opportunity to former collegiate players to pursue a professional career in volleyball and aims to produce a stable of world class players who can compete in international competitions as part of the Philippine team.

Some of the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) stars include Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Stephanie Mercado, Angeli Araneta, Alyja Daphne Santiago, Francis Xinia Molina, Djanel Welch Cheng, Michele Gumabao, Charleen Abigail Cruz and Cherry Ann Rondina.

Teams like Petron Blaze Spikers, UST Golden Tigresses, Foton Tonadoes, Iriga City Dragons, Cignal HD Spikers, Generika- Ayala LifeSavers, Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, Cocolife Asset Managers and F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are currently competing in the 2017 PSL Grand Prix Conference.

Mayor Remollo stressed that hosting the Philippine Super Liga (PSL) Spike on Tour s is part of the city’s thrust to make Dumaguete a sports tourism hub in the Visayas region. The city has just successfully hosted the University Games and is preparing for the conduct of the 1st Southeast Asian Games Beach Handball for Men and Women on November 2-6, Batang Pinoy Visayas Eliminations with the Philippine Sports Commission and provincial government slated November 10-16, 2017 and the Children’s Games on January 2018.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dumaguete City eyes P4M income as UNIGAMES opens

For business solutions, contact our partner Ako Philippines – they are offering website services, creative graphics and branding solutions, it & automation and business consulting.