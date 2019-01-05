Dumaguete senior citizens receive social pensions

INFOBYTES

Some 2,335 indigent senior citizens in Dumaguete City received their quarterly social pension at Php1,500 each as the government’s modest assistance for their food and medication.

The funding comes from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and distributed through the City Government of Dumaguete under Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs and the Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines. Only eligible senior citizens that are entitled to the social pension, provided they qualify under Republic Act No. 9994 and those that include those without support from their family members, those who are not receiving any form of pension and who are sickly. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

More Infobytes news…

Role of men in combating VAW

(By Roi Lomotan)

The chairperson of the city’s Local Council on Women (LCW) underscored the role of men in advancing the anti-Violence Against Women (VAW) advocacy in the community.

LCW Chair Rosalinda Abellon said men should always respect women and girls in their homes, workplace, and in the community and also join groups that promote anti-VAW efforts and participate in discussions to further raise awareness on this advocacy. Abellon believes this is an effective strategy because most of the perpetrators of VAW are men and these advocacy groups can give enlightenment to them.

No ban on trikes in nat’l highways: mayor

(By Jennifer C. Tilos)

Dumaguete City may not abide by the directive of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ban tricycles and pedicabs from plying the national highway due to lack of alternative routes.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo explained that national highways within the city boundaries have no existing alternate course. The mayor believes that the prohibition on tricycles in national highways should be imposed outside of the city limits but not within.

SSS grants EC benefits to private employees

(By Roi Lomotan)

Employees in private companies with Social Security System (SSS) membership may claim Employees’ Compensation (EC) benefits from SSS when suffering from work-related illnesses, injuries, and deaths.

SSS – Dumaguete City Branch Manager Elisa Llavan explained that EC benefits are for SSS members to avail on top of the regular SSS benefits such as sickness, disabilities, and death and funeral when a member gets sick or injured while performing official functions at work or in the place where the member is required to render duty. The SSS is the agency assigned by the Employees Compensation Commission (ECC) to implement EC benefits for workers in the private sector.