Dumaguete tops NegOr double barrel nabs

Dumaguete City ranked No. 1 in Oplan Double Barrel Alpha nabs in Negros Oriental as recorded from October 16 of last year to January 16 of this year. Tanjay is second with 188 arrests; Bais is third with 159; Canlaon City comes fourth at 96; Guihulngan if fifth at 95; and Bayawan City is sixth with 73.

The Negros Island Region ranked No. 9 in terms of accomplishment among 18 regions in the country in connection with the anti-drugs campaign. This was according to PSupt. Jovito Atanacio (right photo) who received the Medalya ng Kagalingan award at the PRO-18 yesterday. PSIns. Rommel Luga of Bacong also received the Medalya ng Kagalingan award.

Atanacio, chief of the Dumaguete police, was cited fir the neutralization of Lito Berlandres, who was the number one drug personality in Negros Oriental killed in a shootout in Dumaguete City on July 1, 2016.

Senior Suot. Melchor Coronel and Police Officer 3 Darlene Catacutan got the Medalya ng Kasanayan each for meritorious achievements.

Luga, who is the Bacong police chief in Negros Oriental, was conferred two Medalya ng Kagalingan for the seizure of 320 grams of suspected shabu in two police operation, with an estimated market value of P3.7 million, and the arrest of Roy Tindog and Jessica Trinidad in March and August last year.

-Sponsored-

Three poblacion barangays in Dumaguete City, meanwhile, have been declared drug-free. Poblacions 4, 5, and 7 were declared as such by the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) last February 3. Validating the declaration were the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) headed by Mayor Felipe Remollo and the Provincial Command.