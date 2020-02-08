Dumaguete tourist arrivals up in 2019

The arrival of both foreign and local tourists in Dumaguete City grew by nearly 20% in 2019 compared to 2018, while hotel occupancy rate also hiked by 10% in the same period based on the data provided by 70 hotels in the city.

Dumaguete City Tourism Officer Jacqueline V. Antonio said that in 2019 about 845, 612 tourists visited the city significantly higher than 706, 689 in 2018. Nearly 60, 000 of these were foreign tourists, the rest are Philippine residents.

In 2018, average occupancy rate of hotels and resorts stood at 76%, in 2019 the occupancy rate rose to 86.4%, which does not include accommodation of those listed under AirBNB.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo stressed that this is more proof that the city’s sports tourism program continues to attract more visitors that in turn provide more jobs and income for the businesses and small entrepreneurs.

In 2019, the top ten countries of origin of foreign visitors in Dumaguete were: United States of America, China, Japan, Korea, Canada, Hongkong, Australia, Germany, Spain and United Kingdom.

Dumaguete City is the gateway to different popular tourist destinations in Negros Oriental. Among the most visited sites in the city are the Rizal Boulevard, Sillman University, Belltower and the Cathedral.

Meanwhile, the popular destinations in the province are: Dolphin Watching in Bais City, Twin Lakes in Sibulan town, Mabinay Caves in Mabinay town, Apo Island in Dauin, Balanan Lake in Siaton, Casaroro Falls in Valencia, and White Sandbar in Manjuyod.