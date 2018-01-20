Dumaguete tricycle drivers warned not to harm city’s image

DUMAGUETE CITY – The drivers of the tricycles with body number 0522. 2424, 0784, 0275 and 1476 were invited to attend yesterday’s regular session to shed light on their alleged refusal to convey a senior citizen to her destination.
The incident was caught on camera and went viral. Nevertheless, the TMO did not issue citation tickets to the concerned drivers after finding their acts as justified.
City Councilors took turns in warning the tricycle drivers to refrain from committing acts that will harm the image of Dumaguete as a City of Gentle People.
The Traffic Management Office under Officer-in-Charge Gilbert Ablong Sr. reiterates its commitment to penalize tricycle drivers liable for overcharging, reckless driving, discourtesy, refusal to convey passengers, among other offenses of traffic rules and regulations.
About 5, 181 drivers have been apprehended and penalized for various violations of traffic laws, rules and regulations in 2017 alone. However, some City Councilors are studying the possibility of increasing the fines to include incarceration particularly the repeated offenders.
