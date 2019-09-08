Dumaguete visitors get warm reception in Yeongdong

Local officials of Yeongdong-gun County in South Korea gave a warm reception to the visiting delegation from its sister city of Dumaguete led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo who made the trip to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the Sister City Relationship forged in May 2009.

In photo (left-right) are ABC President Dione Amores, Councilors Joe Kenneth Arbas, Edgar Lentorio Jr., Roselle Erames, Bernice Ann Elmaco, Mayor Park Se-bok, Mayor Remollo, Councilor Karissa Tolentino-Maxino, SK Federation President Lei Marie Danielle Tolentino, City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon and Executive Staff Ian Ryan Patula.

The delegation visited several tourist destinations in the city, participated in cultural activities and joined the celebration of the internationally acclaimed “Yeongdong Grape Festival.” Mayor Remollo has invited their counterparts from Yeongdong to make a reciprocal visit to join Dumaguete’s Sandurot Festival in 2020.