Dumagueteña artist makes good in USA

Katrina Mendoza Dy is the daughter of a true blooded Negrense the mother is from Dumaguete and the father is from Bayawan City .Dy is one of the top winners of this year children art contest 2017 in West Chicago Illinois USA .The exhibit of the Art works of the winners can be seen At the West Chicago City Museum from March 3 until March 31, 2017 the Title of the Exhibit “Art is the Heart of the City”.

The Exhibit will featured 41 artworks by 12 artists who are creating in the inner city .The Exhibit will recognize, celebrate, and explore the talent and creativity of the young artists in West Chicago.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.