Dumagueteño tops mechanical engr’g 2017 board exams

Engr. Denzel Maxino ranked No. 10, in the March 2017 Mechanical Engineering Board Exam conducted by the Philippine Professional Commission. The results were released last March 22, 2017. Engr. Maxino got a grade of 86.20%. He graduated from the Mapua Institute of Technology (MIT) in Manila. Denzel is the youngest child of Engr. Dwight Maxino and Mrs. Yvette Antonette Villegas-Maxino.

Engr. Dwight Maxino was the Vice President for Southern Negros Geothermal Production Field, Valencia, Negros Oriental of Energy Development Corporation. The father, Engr. Dwight Maxino is, himself, a Mechanical Engineer. Dwight and Yvette’s children are now all professionals. Their eldest, Dexter, is also a Mechanical Engineer, their second child, Dwight Jr., graduated with AB Political Science, while their third child and only daughter Yvonne Anne, is a graduate of BS Multimedia Arts and Sciences.

Engr. Dwight Maxino is from the MAXINO clan of Dumaguete, known for their academic and professional achievements. Dwight’s siblings include Radiologist Dr. Cynthia Joy Maxino-Uy, DOST Undersecretary Carol Maxino-Yorobe, RTC Judge Roderick Maxino, Court of Appeals Justice Pamela Ann A. Maxino, DCWD Manager Lu Maxino, Carla Maxino-Koseki working at PNB Tokyo Branch, Happiest Pinoy National Awardee and Corporate Executive Winston Maxino and Shane Maxino who is the HR Manager of Cocopalm Agri Group. They are the children of Atty. Luciano C. Maxino and Mrs. Carolina Abella-Maxino (deceased).

Mrs. Yvette Antonette Villegas-Maxino is the daughter of Atty. Napoleon Morales Villegas (deceased) and Mrs. Idella Escalona-Villegas of Guihulngan town, who are also a family of professionals.

